TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,639 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 37,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.74. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $36.48.

