TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Up 5.9%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 86,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,578,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

TSP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 4.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,564,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,363,000 after acquiring an additional 548,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,806,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,442,000 after buying an additional 29,283 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 51.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TuSimple by 75.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,666,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after buying an additional 1,580,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in TuSimple by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,421,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,544,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

