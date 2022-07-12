UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $200.62 and last traded at $200.62. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.95.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Rating) by 123.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.47% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

