Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39,897.00 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $39,897.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00107437 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.