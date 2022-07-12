Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target at UBS Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,400 ($40.44) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ULVR. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,600 ($54.71) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($42.82) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($41.63) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($39.25) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($54.71) to GBX 4,000 ($47.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,952.14 ($47.00).

Shares of LON ULVR traded up GBX 40 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,892 ($46.29). 2,649,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,812,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($38.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,388 ($52.19). The company has a market cap of £99.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,946.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,664.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,662.59.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

