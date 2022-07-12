UniMex Network Hits Market Cap of $326,447.47 (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded 80.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $326,447.47 and $17.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00103185 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,368,195 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

