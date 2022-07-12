United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Down to $78.23

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.23, but opened at $75.00. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $73.37, with a volume of 57,028 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 761.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,063,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,996,000 after purchasing an additional 940,244 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $21,843,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 8,479.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 108,958 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 646.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 65,138 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

