UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 781,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $398,491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,891 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $516.47. The company had a trading volume of 26,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,977. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $492.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $484.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.76.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

