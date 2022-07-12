Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

NYSE:URG opened at $1.03 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02).

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.