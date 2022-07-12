USDJ (USDJ) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

USDJ (USDJ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.87 million and $3.40 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00110619 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000331 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

