Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 65.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,979,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.90. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $175.69 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

