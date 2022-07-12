Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $14,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $101.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $142.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

