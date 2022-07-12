Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,581,000 after acquiring an additional 138,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 468.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,227,000 after acquiring an additional 136,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130,913 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 236,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after purchasing an additional 91,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,450.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS opened at $101.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.43 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.