Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,816,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $83,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $40.32. 170,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,187,920. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

