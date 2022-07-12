Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 13.8% of Wealthpoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $39,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $230.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

