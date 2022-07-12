Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1,715.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after purchasing an additional 736,936 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,067,000 after purchasing an additional 469,503 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

