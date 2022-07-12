Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 5.7% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after buying an additional 4,221,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after buying an additional 3,083,362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after buying an additional 766,779 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.79. 2,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,741,283. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

