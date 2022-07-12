Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after acquiring an additional 736,936 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,362 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,067,000 after acquiring an additional 469,503 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

