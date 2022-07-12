Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $41,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

