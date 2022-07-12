Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Professional Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,508,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 556,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,976,000 after purchasing an additional 211,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $353.40. 186,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,130,277. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

