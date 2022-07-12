Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 203,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,956,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.42. 165,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130,277. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

