Veil (VEIL) Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week

Veil (VEIL) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $207,656.06 and $219.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,469.02 or 0.99803508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00040338 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00208712 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00243714 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00108536 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00063471 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005161 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

