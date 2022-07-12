Velas (VLX) Market Cap Reaches $97.72 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $97.72 million and $2.12 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000332 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002140 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,324,689,060 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

