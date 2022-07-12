VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. VEON has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 264,523 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 43.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 133,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in VEON in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

