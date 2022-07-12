VeraBank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

VeraBank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.3% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. CWM LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.23. The company had a trading volume of 59,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508,710. The stock has a market cap of $164.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.53.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.