VeraBank N.A. Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after purchasing an additional 554,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $938,856,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,052,000 after purchasing an additional 714,053 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.61. 204,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,762,971. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.