VeraBank N.A. Sells 350 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

VeraBank N.A. lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.92 and its 200 day moving average is $156.25.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

