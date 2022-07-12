VeraBank N.A. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

VeraBank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.01. 135,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,105,043. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44.

