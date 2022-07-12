Verasity Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $44.36 million and $8.29 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

