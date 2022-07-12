Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.78. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

