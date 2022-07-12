Viacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.32 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001184 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and approximately $3,369.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00027639 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00247162 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000748 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

