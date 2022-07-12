Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,301,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,681 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.42% of Vimeo worth $86,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 26,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,833. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $108.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

