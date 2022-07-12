Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Price Up 4% After Analyst Upgrade

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The stock traded as high as $110.88 and last traded at $110.88. Approximately 2,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 278,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.62.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VC. Bank of America raised shares of Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

Get Visteon alerts:

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Visteon by 6.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.22.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.