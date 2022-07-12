voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.
voxeljet stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87.
voxeljet Company Profile (Get Rating)
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on voxeljet (VJET)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.