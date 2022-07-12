voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

voxeljet stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87.

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter.

voxeljet Company Profile (Get Rating)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

