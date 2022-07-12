W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,413. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.13.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 73.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,007,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

