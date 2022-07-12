W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.13.
W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,413. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.13.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 73.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,007,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
