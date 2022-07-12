Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 109798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.65 million and a P/E ratio of -23.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

