Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Walmart stock opened at $125.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.92. The company has a market capitalization of $343.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

