Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $125.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.66 and its 200-day moving average is $138.92. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

