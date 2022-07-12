Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $125.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $343.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

