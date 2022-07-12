WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Given New $169.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $172.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

WD-40 stock opened at $166.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of -0.17. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $166.09 and a 12-month high of $259.87.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in WD-40 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,866,000 after buying an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in WD-40 by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,929,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,230,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

