Wealthpoint LLC Acquires 373 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wealthpoint LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,972,000 after purchasing an additional 430,970 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,356,000 after buying an additional 813,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,612,000 after buying an additional 369,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,565,696.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,669.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 644,936 shares of company stock valued at $86,724,377. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average of $143.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 81.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.39.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

