Wealthpoint LLC Acquires 49 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthpoint LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. raised its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Tesla by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $820.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $881.49.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $707.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $725.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $875.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

