Wealthpoint LLC Buys 2,732 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Wealthpoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 594,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,117 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,834,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 96,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 44,683 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $121,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:XT opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.43.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.