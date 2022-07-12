Wealthpoint LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Wealthpoint LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC owned about 0.53% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 45,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1,121.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

DEED opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.