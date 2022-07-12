Wealthpoint LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $150.65 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $143.65 and a 1-year high of $205.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.37.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

