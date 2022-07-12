Wealthpoint LLC Invests $248,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,011 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $152.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.21.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

