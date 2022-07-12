Wealthpoint LLC Invests $438,000 in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Wealthpoint LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000.

GBF opened at $107.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.83. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $124.37.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

