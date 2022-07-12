Wealthpoint LLC Purchases 3,927 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Wealthpoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 535.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $88.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.60.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

