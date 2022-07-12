Wealthpoint LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wealthpoint LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Wealthpoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealthpoint LLC owned 0.23% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $12,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 58,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

