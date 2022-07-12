Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.94.

Shares of ECL traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.82. The stock had a trading volume of 112,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,759. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,698,604,000 after purchasing an additional 191,446 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ecolab by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

